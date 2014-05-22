John Thyne Recognized as ‘Distinguished Leader’ of Santa Barbara County

At the May 15 graduation ceremony for the 2014 Class of Leadership Santa Barbara County, a group of community leaders in the private, public and nonprofit sectors graduated and discussed their class project, for which they built three free, outside libraries for the public.

As part of the evening, they recognized John J. Thyne III as the 2014 Distinguished Leader.

Thyne is an attorney, a real estate broker and a law professor at the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law. He owns his own law firm and is the CEO of Goodwin & Thyne Properties, Inc., a real estate brokerage company offering 1.5 percent commissions to buyers and sellers of real estate that was named one of the Pacific Coast Business Times’ best Medium Sized Businesses this year.

Thyne participated in Leadership Santa Barbara County in 2000 shortly after moving to Santa Barbara, and he served as president of the board for Leadership Santa Barbara County from 2001-04.

He is currently president of the University Club of Santa Barbara, and previously served as president of the California Applicants’ Attorneys Association for the Central Coast (2002-06), president of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation (2007-10), president of the Santa Barbara Catholic Singles organization that he founded (2000-06), he is a member of the American Inns of Court, he has served on the board of the Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival, he is a lector at Our Lady of Sorrows parish, he was a reader for Reading for the Blind & Dyslexic, he donates blood regularly and he served on the Boards of Directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation.

Among his awards, Thyne was recognized as the Santa Barbara Independent’s Best Realtor finalist in 2005, outstanding professor by the Santa Barbara College of Law in 2011, 2009 and 2005, one of the top “40 under 40” business executives by the Pacific Coast Business News Times, “Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year” by the Tulsa County Bar in 1999, Outstanding Jr. Alumnus from his law school, an “Everyday Hero” for his work with the American Red Cross, and was a finalist for the national “Golden Rule Award” for volunteerism.

Thyne earned a juris doctor degree from the University of Tulsa-College of Law and a bachelor of arts degree in English/biology from the University of Connecticut.

He is the oldest of six children born of John J. Thyne Jr. and Catherine Marie Thyne. His brother TJ Thyne is an actor starring on Fox’s hit show Bones and who has been in movies including Erin Brocovich, Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want, How High and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Thyne’s other brother, Tone Thyne, is a producer of children’s television shows who co-created The Amazing Adventures of NapkinMan, produced Nickelodeon Jr.’s show The Wonder Pets! and worked as an animation supervisor at the Walt Disney Company for 11 years.

Thyne’s sisters include Shelly Thyne, a marketing professional at Sony, Katie Abel, CEO of a brand development company, and Hazel Beasley, a trainer at Apple who is also the mother of six children and expecting her seventh.