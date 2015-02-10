John Tieber: County Public Health Propagates Big Pharma Quackery and CDC Scientific Fraud

In collusion with U.S. corporate mass media and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Big Pharma” has declared war on parental rights.

U.S. corporate mass media, now controlled by just six transnational corporations, all heavily funded from the drug industry’s $36 billion annual profits, are running a coordinated and sensationalized propaganda campaign to hype a “national measles outbreak,” while demonizing any parents sufficiently informed and responsible to question the efficacy and safety of highly-toxic products produced by transnational corporations that have nearly completely captured the U.S. federal government apparatus ostensibly set up to regulate them.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department appears to function as a marketing arm for these transnational pharmaceutical corporations, up to 80 percent of which, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, are criminal operations that have been repeatedly found guilty of felony crimes, most related to falsifying studies and suppressing safety information about their products.

Ignoring sound medical science in order to aggressively promote these dangerous — and in many cases, useless — products, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, often assisted by local allopathic medical establishments such as Sansum Clinic, has adopted the corporate-engineered propaganda of the vaccine industry and its for-profit junk science.

Consider just three recent examples:

1) Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

On Aug. 19, 2009, lead researcher Diane Harper, a scientist and physician who spent 20 years developing the vaccine for human papillomavirus, stated that the HPV vaccine is not for younger girls, and that localities should not be mandating its use.

From the March 2013 Annals of Medicine (Vol. 45, No. 2, Pages 182-193, doi:10.3109/07853890.2011.645353), Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine policy and evidence-based medicine: Are they at odds?: “… clinical trials show no evidence that HPV vaccination can protect against cervical cancer. … In the Western world cervical cancer is a rare disease with mortality rates that are several times lower than the rate of reported serious adverse reactions (including deaths) from HPV vaccination … .”

And yet, more than four years after Dr. Harper's revelations, and nearly a year after the findings above published in the Annals of Medicine, on Feb. 10, 2014, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department promoted the routine use of this dangerous and useless product against girls as young as 11 or 12 years.

No significant data indicate that either Gardasil (Merck) or Cervarix (GlaxoSmithKline) can prevent any type of cervical cancer, because the testing period employed was too short to evaluate long-term benefits. The longest follow-up data from phase II trials for Gardasil and Cervarix are five and 8.4 years, respectively, while invasive cervical cancer takes 20 to 40 years to develop from the time of acquisition of HPV infection.

Dr. Bernard Dalbergue, formerly with Merck, in Principes de Santé (Health Principles), April 2014: “I predict that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all time … the very many adverse effects which destroy lives and even kill serve no other purpose than to generate profit for the manufacturers ... cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, paralysis of the lower limbs, vaccine-induced MS and vaccine-induced encephalitis can be found, whatever the vaccine.”

2) Influenza Vaccine

On Dec. 10, 2014, as it does every year during “flu season,” the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department pitched the influenza vaccine via this press release brimming with errors.

I responded to the most egregious claims at Noozhawk here.

3) Mickey Mouse Measles Mania

New transcriptions from this False Claims Act filed with the federal government reveal shocking details about the vaccine fraud witnessed firsthand by Big Pharma's own scientists.

Merck, a criminal operation, defrauded the United States for more than a decade by creating an MMR vaccine with results that could be faked to appear effective while actually conferring almost no real-world protection at all, thereby ensuring an eventual outbreak that the media would seize upon to call for more vaccines.

As reported by RT on Feb. 5, our representatives in Sacramento have now introduced legislation banning vaccination waivers — the latest attempt by government, now becoming increasingly tyrannical even at local levels, to seize responsibility for children from their parents.

Here, from the International Medical Council on Vaccination and other sources, are a few facts about measles that the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is unlikely to reveal:

» The U.S. measles death rate had declined to nearly zero prior to the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963.

» There have been zero U.S. measles deaths in the past 10 years, but a minimum of 108 deaths due to the fraudulent Merck MMR vaccine, as documented by the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a passive reporting system widely acknowledged to suffer from profound underreporting. Even former FDA Commissioner David Kessler estimated that less than 1 percent of all doctors report injuries and deaths following the administration of prescription drugs.

» Dr. Robert Rowen (Johns Hopkins/UC San Francisco), among many health professionals, has demonstrated conclusively that measles is spread primarily by those who have been vaccinated, during outbreaks that occur regularly in highly vaccinated populations. Six such outbreaks are described at The Disney Measles Outbreak: A Mousetrap of Ignorance.

» Vitamin A, according to this local primary care physician and many others, is key to ensuring that the most notable result of contracting measles is genuine lifetime immunity (also, click see more here at Noozhawk to access my Vitamin D guide in its entirety).

Despite the fact that CDC, WHO and Merck documents prove that the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, are spreading measles, on Jan. 28 Dr. Takashi Wada, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, stated: "These are serious illnesses and a clear reminder of the importance of vaccinations."

Accompanying Dr. Wada, Dr. David Fisk of Sansum Clinic intimidated responsible Santa Barbara parents with the "herd immunity" deception that has been repeatedly and thoroughly discredited, most notably — nearly three years ago — by Suzanne Humphries, M.D., in Herd Immunity: Flawed Science and Mass Vaccination Failures.

Like chickenpox, measles is a common childhood infection that, after running its typically mild course, imparts lifetime immunity (not the fraudulent “herd immunity” promoted by Sansum Clinic) — at least in healthy children whose immune systems have not been highly compromised due to 36 injections of multiple toxins prior to the age of 6 years.

There is no need to inject one’s children with neurotoxins, immunotoxins, mutating cancer viruses, heavy metals and other industrial filth produced by criminal transnational corporations that consider widespread despair and death, and fines exceeding $1 billion, to be minor irritations on the way to multibillion-dollar annual profits.

CDC Lies, Deception and Scientific Fraud

Why does the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department parrot press releases from the CDC, which has been conclusively shown to be a criminal government agency?

Like an increasing number of U.S. government agencies, the CDC represents, not the American people, but the transnational pharmaceutical corporations that provide much of its funding, most of which are also criminal operations. Here are just four examples of CDC duplicity and fraud:

» The CDC now recommends at least 36 vaccinations prior to the age of 6, compared to 10 in 1987, and more than twice the average recommendation of 28 countries. The U.S. now has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the developed world. Sudden Infant Death "Syndrome" (SIDS) is now the U.S. third-leading cause of death in infants. The CDC claims this is a coincidence, and that "stomach sleeping" is the primary risk factor.

» In January of every year, in order to market remaining stocks of influenza vaccines on behalf of its Big Pharma funders, the CDC fraudulently reports "flu" outbreaks that are not influenza, and therefore not preventable by the use of neurotoxic, immunotoxic, and carcinogenic vaccines. CDC statistics show that only 18 U.S. cases of influenza were positively identified in 2001.

» Malfeasance in the CDC’s studies of thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism has now been documented in peer-reviewed scientific literature.

» Dr. Gary Goldman's study on the 4,250 percent spike in fetal death reports during the 2009-10 H1N1 pandemic hoax documented misconduct by the CDC working in collusion with WHO panel experts who were bribed by vaccine manufacturers.

Considering the increasing outbreaks of vaccine resistant infectious diseases in the U.S. and abroad — chickenpox, shingles, mumps, whooping cough (pertussis), influenza, HPV, hepatitis B and others — it is increasingly clear, via peer-reviewed and published literature, that the vaccines are the problem, rather than those who refuse — or even question — injecting these highly-toxic substances directly into the bloodstreams of their children or themselves.

The CDC is a cabal of professional liars and criminals. Proof is now available that CDC scientists did in fact conspire to alter study data in order to bury significant results linking Merck's MMR vaccine to heightened autism risk.

In a written statement late last year, CDC senior scientist Dr. William Thompson admitted that, by means of several fraudulent studies that he led, the CDC covered up evidence that vaccines are linked to autism.

Though Dr. Thompson’s letter, released on the site of his attorneys, reiterates the standard vaccine propaganda (all vaccines are miracle medicines, the CDC is highly professional, there has been no retaliation against him, etc.), the relevant portion is the second paragraph — an open admission of scientific fraud at the CDC.

Prior to his written statement, in a telephone call recorded late last year, Dr. Thompson stated to Dr. Brian Hooker, a Ph.D. biochemist:

“The CDC has put the [autism] research 10 years behind. Because the CDC has not been transparent, we’ve missed 10 years of research [on the autism-vaccine connection]…

“CDC … they’re paralyzed. The whole system is paralyzed right now …

“I have a boss who’s asking me to lie … if I’m forced to testify, I’m not gonna lie. I basically have stopped lying … .”

Dr. Thompson isn’t referring to one vaccine; “CDC paralysis” above refers to deliberate disruption of all honest research on the causal connection between vaccines and autism and other severe injuries.

Dr. Hooker, with the help of Rep. Bill Posey, fought the CDC for more than 10 years to obtain this data that reveals the link between mercury in vaccines and autism.

Who Do Lois Capps and Hannah-Beth Jackson Represent?

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, heartily endorses the false claim here: “… due to growing pockets of unvaccinated children, diseases such as measles are no longer a thing of the past … .”

And state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson? Her gross fabrication targeting well-informed and responsible parents is here: “… the creation of the personal exemptions has resulted in a real health threat to the general public."

Whether due to ignorance or with malice and forethought, Capps and Jackson are creating the framework for federal and state medical tyranny acts that will do for medical choice what the PATRIOT Act has done — thanks to Capps and others— for privacy.

My suggestion for anyone who might consider voting for either Capps or Jackson for any government position, or who might consider voting for any local politico who thinks a good career move might be jumping on the vaccine hysteria bandwagon — or whatever fear-mongering give-up-your-rights-and-we’ll protect-you rubbish is next:

See Dr. Lee Hieb, M.D., here — stat.

I endorse Dr. Hooker’s hope for the future: “We must ensure that this and other evidence of CDC malfeasance are presented to congress and the public as quickly as possible. Time is of the essence. Children’s futures are at stake.

“Our elected officials must be informed about government corruption that keeps doctors and patients in the dark about vaccine risks.”

— John Tieber is co-founder of the Santa Barbara Bill of Rights Defense Committee and a supporter of the Los Angeles-based Tenth Amendment Center. He has provided professional organizing, project management, and business process enhancement services in Santa Barbara since 1998. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.