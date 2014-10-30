Letter to the Editor: Lois Capps — Empowering War and Domestic Tyranny Since 1998

"Elections in the United States are a manipulation between two corporate parties that put the interests of big business ahead of the people's desires. Candidates who would be consistent with the views of the people are not allowed to fairly participate in these managed elections." — The People Are With Us / PopularResistance.org

In 1997, 17 years ago, Lois Capps signed this pledge: "I seek to serve as a citizen legislator and not a career politician and therefore pledge to the citizens of my state that I will not serve in the United States House of Representatives for more than three two-year terms."

It's now been 11 years since she broke her pledge, abandoning citizen legislator in favor of career politician.

Perhaps, like so many who enter the "representative" branch of the U.S. government, now among the most corrupt of any nation, with good intentions, Capps succumbed to the personal benefits of looting her own constituents, either via insider trading or via seemingly endless creation of debt-based currency transferred to criminal transnational banks, who then gift billions of dollars to the .01%, who then regift millions of those billions back to the politicians of both major parties.

Based on PATRIOT Act votes, National Defense Authorization Act votes, her position against auditing the Federal Reserve, and recent Libya, Iraq, Syria and Ukraine votes, Capps is among the 90 percent of our representatives in the 535-member U.S. Congress who empower the federal government to engage in endless war overseas and to impoverish the middle class while destroying civil liberties at home.

Apparently, like most of her colleagues, regardless of political affiliation, she simply does not care how many millions of innocent humans overseas are mass murdered by this country (30 million since World War II), how many governments are illegally overthrown (at least 80 since 1953) or how many U.S. citizens are secretly imprisoned and secretly executed by the federal government.

In just eight months since her March 6 vote supporting a $1 billion loan guarantee further empowering a murderous regime in Ukraine that had been violently installed by the U.S. government, a government that openly admitted using at least $5 billion of our tax dollars to do so, up to 50,000 people have been killed, multiples more maimed for life and, according to the United Nations, more than 1 million people made homeless by Ukraine government forces and neo-Nazi death squads funded by that government, at least one key figure of which vowed to "exterminate" 7 million of its own citizens "with nuclear weapons if necessary."

In a letter to a constituent dated Sept. 10, 2013, Capps propagated the U.S. government false flag Syria fabrication, yet another attempt to bamboozle U.S. citizens into accepting an international crime directed at a sovereign state that did not attack us and that posed no threat to us. Though that particular attempt, supported by Capps, failed to transform a low-level U.S. covert war into a far more brutal and destructive overt war, millions of our tax dollars continue being wasted funding, training and equipping a horde of al-Qaeda and other terrorists, mercenaries, assorted criminals, and cannibals committing atrocities and murders in Syria and Iraq, as the imploding U.S. Empire launches yet another unconstrained orgy of mass-murdering of brown people.

Not only did Capps vote for the National Defense Authorization Act, which obliterates much of the Bill of Rights of the U.S. Constitution, she issued a press release applauding its passage.

Sections 1021 and 1022 empower the domestic security/surveillance apparatus of the federal government, vastly expanded since Sept. 11, 2001, to secretly kidnap U.S. citizens, detain them indefinitely in a secret prison system, and even secretly execute them.

Though she might be personally charming and, as Josh Friedman of FreeSLO repeatedly suggests in this three-minute video, "the nicest member of all Congress," Capps' positions and votes on both foreign and domestic policy issues, considering how many innocent deaths they enable overseas and how much government tyranny and misuse of taxpayer funds they enable at home, in this writer's opinion do not adequately represent the citizens of this district.

— John Tieber, a resident of Santa Barbara, is the owner of Tieber Systems, a business process enhancement consulting firm. Contact him at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.