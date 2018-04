Posted on September 15, 2014 | 11:55 a.m.

Source: Tony Kaspar

John Maximilian Unzueta II, 43, of Santa Barbara passed on Aug. 20, 2014.

John, born in 1971, was a plumber by profession and had a passion for coaching youth basketball.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and was a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is survived by his three children, Marissa, Johnny and Monique.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Grace Baptist Church, 400 Puente Drive in Santa Barbara.