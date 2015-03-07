John Unzueta Grateful for Teachers, Mentors Who Opened His Eyes to a Future of Opportunity

Advice

San Marcos High grad’s route to Westmont College had many reasons to fail, but a vital circle of support gave him the inspiration to succeed

Just a few years ago, John Unzueta never would have considered standing in front of 400 community leaders to share his story.

That’s just what he did last month, however, when the 20-year-old Westmont College student spoke to a packed room at the annual Santa Barbara Partners in Education breakfast. He quietly told his story of growing up in Santa Barbara and succeeding in spite of some pretty steep odds — with the help of some gifted teachers and mentors in his life from elementary school onward.

Unzueta is about to finish his junior year at Westmont, studying business and economics. But academics weren’t a priority until several teachers challenged him to make the most of his life.

Santa Barbara is his hometown, and Unzueta went to Hollister School, where he admits he was “the troublemaker in class.”

He struggled academically, not believing he could accomplish his classwork, but sixth grade changed that. His teacher that year, Kristy Morris, was a huge influence, he said, “teaching me the self-confidence to be able to do things.”

“That encouraged me,” he told Noozhawk.

Unzueta experienced more caring teachers and administrators at La Colina Junior High School, at the same time he began to encounter some personal troubles at home.

His parents separated during Unzueta’s eighth-grade year, and his dad, who died last summer, struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

“That caused a lot of turmoil in my family,” he said.

Family struggles continued into his high school years, when he started studies at San Marcos High School.

Unzueta sought out mentors, one of whom was Miguel Melendrez, an assistant basketball coach for the Royals.

“He taught me the art of listening, by the way he acted,” he said.

Unzueta had an appendectomy his sophomore year, and recalled Melendrez coming to his home to sit with him as he recovered.

“That was the first time I really had someone invest in me with that magnitude,” he recalled.

Unzueta also found a second home at Kids Helping Kids, and the entrepreneurship class led by teacher Jamie DeVries.

“He really invested in me and a couple of my other friends,” he said of DeVries.

Spending most of senior year in his classroom, “he taught me the tangibility of making my dreams come true,” he added.

Unzueta admits he probably wouldn’t have applied to college had it not been for the influence of many of those teachers.

During high school, as Unzueta’s family was in turmoil, they also lost their home. The teenager was sent to live with his aunt for six months, and then for six months with a friend, who just happened to be applying for a job at Westmont.

Another encounter with the college happened when Unzueta toured Westmont’s campus as a high school freshman with his AVID cohort.

“College wasn’t something I wanted to do,” he said, but that began to change as he saw his cousin enter college and mentors encouraging him to go further.

Another turning point came each summer during high school, when Unzueta was given a chance to attend the REACH program put on by the Orfalea Foundation. The month-long leadership camp brings teens to Montana for a month of backpacking.

“That’s a very direct investment in who I am,” he said of the program, adding that REACH leaders encouraged him to go to college after he graduated from San Marcos in 2012.

After initially thinking he wanted to go into medicine, Unzueta changed his mind after a Partners in Education internship at a radiology clinic.

Still, the experience helped teach him empathy.

He recalled working the clinic’s front desk as people would come in with insurance, or lack of it, needing tests done for life-threatening conditions. Many times they were not able to pay for it.

“We would have to tell them, ‘we can’t do this without payment,’ and it helped me relate to my story because my family technically lived under the poverty line for a long time,” he said.

When Unzueta learned he’d been accepted to Westmont, “I was dumbfounded,” he said.

Between state grants, a Pell Grant, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and a private donor, he was able to attend the interdenominational Christian liberal arts college in Montecito.

Unzueta works on campus 20 hours a week and is also the coordinator for the Emmaus Road ministry, with which he’s helping arrange and plan mission trips for 60 students in 12 different countries.

He has been able to travel to Madascagar with Emmaus Road, and worked on a microfinance project in that country between his freshman and sophomore years.

“A lot of people don’t realize the lasting effects they have on people,” Unzueta said of his teachers, adding that “their investment in me has affected people around the world.”

He’s interested in microfinance and nonprofit work, and in May will be traveling to Turkey for Westmont’s study-abroad program.

He’s also applied for Westmont’s Center for Social Entrepreneurship and expects to graduate in May 2016.

Unzueta said he’d tell younger kids to learn how to say yes to opportunities, and to not be afraid of failure.

“It’s about knowing what you want to do in life,” he said, adding that he’s had many teachers and mentors help him figure that out.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.