John Wegner, of Santa Barbara, 1935-2018

Posted on August 27, 2018 | 10:12 p.m.

Source: Scott Missman

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of John Wegner on Aug. 13, 2018, at the age of 82. John was born in Torrance, Calif., on Nov. 28, 1935.

John grew up in the Palos Verdes Estates and attended Malaga Cove and Redondo Union high schools. He attended college at US Berkley and the University of Columbia in Missouri.

In John’s younger years, he worked many summers at the post office in Palos Verdes. Later, he worked for more than 30 years for Astro Industries in Santa Barbara as their production engineer.

John loved the outdoors where he often hiked, fished and camped. He was a very a generous man, often opening his home to others in need and offering a helping hand.

One of his other loves in life was cooking delicious gourmet meals for all who happened by his home. His door was always open. John truly had a heart of gold.

John is survived by his sister Judy Coryell (Cliff) of Idaho; his niece Jane Missman (Scott) of Santa Barbara, their children Kevin Missman, Brian Missman and Sarah DelAguila (Eric); and great, great niece Marcie Garlejo.

He is also survived by his sister in-law Diana Wanamaker and nephew Mark Wanamaker of Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Wegner, mother Mildred Wegner, half-brother Ernest Wanamaker, aunt Retha Roberts, and uncle Leslie Roberts.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

You were a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. You will be missed, but you will forever be in our hearts.

— Scott Missman