Posted on March 6, 2018 | 12:46 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

John Wheeler Simms, 81, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 22, 2018. He was born on Nov. 20, 1936.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Lewis Chapel. Interment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.