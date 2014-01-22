Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:50 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Johnny Mathis Returns for Valentine’s Day Performance at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 22, 2014 | 9:49 a.m.

Legendary American pop singer Johnny Mathis, who delighted fans with a special Valentine’s Day set last year at the Chumash Casino Resort, will return to perform his greatest hits at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 in the Samala Showroom.

Johnny Mathis
Johnny Mathis

Tickets for the show are $75, $85, $95, $105 and $115.

As he enters his 58th year in the music industry, Mathis continues to give some of the most unforgettable live performances of his career. Last year, his Valentine’s Day appearance made for the quintessential date night, leaving both couples and Mathis fans alike beaming from the special Samala Showroom performance.

The traditional pop vocalist has sold more than 350 million records worldwide and has three songs — “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” — in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Mathis rose to superstardom by concentrating on the romantic side of jazz and pop music standards, enjoying great success among the adult contemporary audience of the 1960s and ’70s.

He holds numerous accomplishments, including the tremendous popularity of his album Johnny’s Greatest Hits, which was released in 1958. It became one of the most popular albums of all time, spending an unprecedented 490 consecutive weeks (nearly 10 years) on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Mathis’ career continued to thrive, posting Top 40 hits in each of his first four decades as a recording artist. His No. 1 hits were “Chances Are” in 1957 and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” a duet with Deniece Williams, in 1978.

On Feb. 14, the Chumash Casino Resort will once again combine the most romantic day of the year with the most romantic American singer of all time. Don’t miss this opportunity to be swept off your feet in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

