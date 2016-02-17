Johnny Ward Steps Down as Carpinteria Basketball Coach

Boys Basketball

Johnny Ward coached his final boys basketball game at Carpinteria High on Wednesday.

Ward announced he was stepping down after his Warriors dropped a 78-47 decision to a young and talented Campbell Hall team in a CIF-Southern Section Division 4A first-round playoff game.

Ward coached the Warriors for six years, taking over the position that his late father held. John Ward, who also served as Carpinteria’s athletic director, passed away from colon cancer in 2010. He was 55.

"This was something that I was bred to do," Ward told reporters after Wednesday’s loss. "If I wasn't playing, I was going to be coaching because of my dad, and I'm thankful that Carpinteria has allowed me to take over and run it as my program. I feel like we're leaving it in a really good place."

Carpinteria Athletic Director Pat Cooney said it's been a joy to watch Ward grow as a coach and a man.

"The growth of Coach Ward and his program is really the story," Cooney said. "He stepped into the Carpinteria High School program as a young man when he and the community were mourning the loss of his father. Specifically, the basketball community rallied behind him and allowed him to develop his own identity as a coach. His background prepared him to run a top-notch athletic program and he has been successful at developing productive young people while maturing himself.

"Even in just six years, Coach Ward established a legacy that is far reaching," Cooney continued. "Simultaneously, he has solidified himself as a professional and a family man. There is no doubt that he and his long-time staff leave some big shoes to fill. At the same time, Coach Ward has set up a "turn-key" program that will allow his successor to make an easy transition.

"Though league championships, playoff appearances, and success this season are points of interest, CHS is grateful to Johnny Ward for the entire body of work."

The Warriors finished in second place in the Tri-Valley League this past season and finished the year with a 13-10 record.

Ward thanked all the people who helped him at Carpinteria and said the experience was “worth every second of my time.”

In the game, Brandon Jordan scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Jax Montgomery added 11 points for the Warriors. Sophomore guard Mike Meadows scored 19 to lead Campbell Hall.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.