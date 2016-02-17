Joie Ruiz Steps Up for Santa Barbara Water Polo in 9-5 Playoff Win

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High rode the play of goalie Joie Ruiz and defeated Los Alamitos, 9-5, in the first round of the CIF Division 1 girls water polo playoffs on Wednesday at Corona del Mar High.

The win advances the Dons to a home quarterfinal game against No. 2 seed Orange Lutheran on Saturday. The game will be part of a doubleheader with San Marcos and Corona del Mar.

The playoffs brought out the best in Ruiz as she made 14 saves, including a penalty shot.

Santa Barbara did a nice job of spreading its scoring around. Center Grace Raisin led the Dons with three goals, while Lara Kostruba, Kristina Garcia and Jessee Ransone scored two goals apiece. Ransone handed out three steals and Kostruba had five steals.

Santa Barbara's defense played big on power plays, holding Los Alamitos to just one goal on nine 6-on-5 opportunities.

