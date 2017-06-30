Join Dorothy and Friends at ‘The Wiz the Musical’

Santa Barbara Students of Performing Arts (SOPA) and Performing and Visual Arts Camp (PVAC) present The Wiz the Musical live at 6:30 p.m. July 28, 2 and 6:30 p.m. July 29, and 2 p.m. July 30 at Notre Dame School auditorium, 33 E. Micheltorena St.

Watch as Dorothy, a restless Kansas farm girl eager to see more of the world, is transported by a tornado to a magical world of Munchkins, witches, and a yellow brick road.

On her way to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz, who she believes can help her get back home to Kansas, Dorothy encounters the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion.

Those new friends help Dorothy battle the Wicked Witch of the West and eventually learn there really is “no place like home.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com.

For more information, call 708-8897 or visit www.sbpvac.org.

— Cecilia Gandy for Santa Barbara Students of Performing Arts.