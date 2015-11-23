Join Les Marchands for a Four Course Meal Celebrating the Wines of Burgundy

Dining

Les Marchands Wine Bar & Merchant is proud to present a dinner celebrating the exceptional wines of Domaine François Carillon and Domaine Michel Briday with special guest Stéphane Briday at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015.

Nowhere else in the world does chardonnay express itself so brilliantly as Burgundy, and nowhere else in Burgundy is as breathtaking as Puligny-Montrachet.

The wines from the region are delicious, balancing taut minerality with bracing acidity and capable of aging for decades. Few producers are so highly regarded and sought after as those from Domaine François Carillon.

Les Marchands is also dedicated to showcasing not only iconic producers like Carillon but also the hidden gems of the wine world, including wines from Domaine Michel Briday.

Run by Stéphane and Sandrine Briday, the winery is located in the Côte Chalonnaise and is at the epicenter of the new Burgundy. The Bridays believe in a hands-off approach to their winemaking, letting the wines speak for themselves.

In addition to François, Stéphane will also be on hand, pouring and talking about the wines.

For this dinner, Les Marchands Executive Chef Weston Richards has created a four-course menu of local uni, burrata, romaine, olive oil, bread crumbs, lemon; ridgeback shrimp ravioli with shiitake, sambuca cream and truffle; cornish hen with baked apple, celery root, Brussels sprouts; and a poached pear, apple granita, ginger sabayon to complement these tremendous wines.

The François Carillon & Michel Briday Wine Dinner is priced at $149 per person and includes the multi-course menu, wines and gratuity; tax excluded.

For further information, call 805.284.0380. Tto make reservations, book online: Carillon & Briday Dinner. Space is limited.

— Scott Wetherby represents Les Marchands.