Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Dining

Join Les Marchands for a Four Course Meal Celebrating the Wines of Burgundy

By Scott Wetherby for Les Marchands | November 23, 2015 | 1:29 p.m.

Les Marchands Wine Bar & Merchant is proud to present a dinner celebrating the exceptional wines of Domaine François Carillon and Domaine Michel Briday with special guest Stéphane Briday at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015.

Nowhere else in the world does chardonnay express itself so brilliantly as Burgundy, and nowhere else in Burgundy is as breathtaking as Puligny-Montrachet.

The wines from the region are delicious, balancing taut minerality with bracing acidity and capable of aging for decades. Few producers are so highly regarded and sought after as those from Domaine François Carillon. 

Les Marchands is also dedicated to showcasing not only iconic producers like Carillon but also the hidden gems of the wine world, including wines from Domaine Michel Briday.

Run by Stéphane and Sandrine Briday, the winery is located in the Côte Chalonnaise and is at the epicenter of the new Burgundy. The Bridays believe in a hands-off approach to their winemaking, letting the wines speak for themselves.

In addition to François, Stéphane will also be on hand, pouring and talking about the wines. 

For this dinner, Les Marchands Executive Chef Weston Richards has created a four-course menu of local uni, burrata, romaine, olive oil, bread crumbs, lemon; ridgeback shrimp ravioli with shiitake, sambuca cream and truffle; cornish hen with baked apple, celery root, Brussels sprouts; and a poached pear, apple granita, ginger sabayon to complement these tremendous wines.

The François Carillon & Michel Briday Wine Dinner is priced at $149 per person and includes the multi-course menu, wines and gratuity; tax excluded. 

For further information, call 805.284.0380. Tto make reservations, book online: Carillon & Briday Dinner. Space is limited.

— Scott Wetherby represents Les Marchands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 