Join Noozhawk Publisher Bill Macfadyen for a Twitter Chat on Tuesday

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 7, 2013 | 7:45 p.m.

Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen will be hosting a half-hour Twitter Chat at noon Tuesday to hear from readers and answer questions about the site.

Macfadyen and Noozhawk’s social media intern, Frankie Victoria, have been exploring ways for a more direct engagement with readers, and they’re test-driving a service called Twubs to see how it works.

“I think our readers will find this a worthwhile opportunity,” Macfadyen said. “They’re not shy about approaching me in public and bending my ear about this or that, so I think having ‘office hours’ — or a half-hour, to start — will be mutually beneficial.”

The Twitterverse can use the hashtag #nooztalk to participate between noon and 12:30 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday.

If you’re not interested in learning how to tweet the system, don’t worry. You can click here to join the conversation, and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Macfadyen said he hopes someone stops by for the chat.

“I can’t count on my mom with this,” he said. “She’s not on Twitter!”

If the inaugural Twitter Chat works as expected, Macfadyen has pledged to make it a weekly conversation, and will even rope in his partners and Noozhawk writers to participate. He said he may experiment with the timing to reach as many readers as possible.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

