Join Noozhawk’s Sports Team

It’s Day One of a new adventure in local sports. The Noozhawk is swooping onto the scene and we need you for the flight.

Traditionally, space availability has limited the breadth of sports reporting in Santa Barbara. No more. Noozhawk’s electronic wingspread can cover it all: lower-level high school results as well as varsity; recreational sports of all stripes; youth sports from T-ball to AYSO soccer; club sport competition in pools, gyms and on any court or field; outdoor activities from mountain trails to shining sea.

If our coverage is to be thorough and timely, we need your help. We invite you to input results, digital photos and even an explanatory note … before the sweat on that jersey is dry. The world will be able to read about it, send it on, and even comment on it.

It is a daunting task, dependent on hands more technically tuned than mine, but I’m spearheading the effort. Click here if you would like to be a voice for some local sport, and we will initiate the process.

Noozhawk will also feature local sport stories that animate Santa Barbara’s vibrant active community. It’s an environment in which I’ve spent most of my life as a player, coach, parent, referee, fund raiser, journalist, TV commentator, and now a frequently wounded weekend warrior. I’ve also been an English teacher, but that’s another story.

I’ve been celebrated as champion, crippled with injury, vilified as biased, and exultant as proud parent. It’s all part of a life in sports, and mine’s lasted longer than most.

Ours is a rich community with literally hundreds of elements contributing to its savor. Please help us at Noozhawk in our effort to display its richness. There will be plenty of errors, complaints, technical quandaries — but that’s our world today.

I guess I’m through hiding out at East Beach, playing volleyball, as dolphins lace the sea to the sky, awarding Skittles to the first kid at my beach camp to spot them.

I’m jumping in to the full depth — and I’m a shaky swimmer in cyber-seas. I’ll need a hand.

Will you help?



Thanks,



Jon Lee

