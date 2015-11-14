Join Santa Barbara County Public Works in Green Practices for America Recycles Day Nov. 15

Advice

In celebration of America Recycles Day Nov. 15, 2015, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department encourages community members to increase their recycling efforts by visiting www.LessIsMore.org, the region’s ultimate recycling and waste reduction resource.

By now, most of us know how to recycle bottles and cans, paper and cardboard, but what about old electronics, used motor oil or a broken bike?

Simply visit LessIsMore.org and use the search bar at the top of the page to find your particular item. Then check out the “Where to Go” section at the bottom of the page for a list of local recycling spots.

What about organic material like uneaten food and leftover cooking scraps? Take a look at the new Food Forward section. You’ll find a list of local venues that accept food donations and learn great tips for reducing the amount of food wasted in your kitchen.

For other types of organics like yard clippings and leaves, click on our Yard Waste tab and learn all about home composting and the County’s mulch program. Especially during our current drought, the use of mulch can significantly decrease your garden’s water demands.

Of course, the site also has tons of great information on how to reduce waste in the first place. Be sure to take a look at the Reduce & Reuse section.

Residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County are already recycling an impressive 75 percent of waste generated, but there’s always room for improvement.

Help honor America Recycles Day by going that extra step and recycling even more. Visit LessIsMore.org today!

America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized event that strives to increase awareness about recycling. More information about this special day can be found at www.americarecyclesday.org.

LessIsMore.org is a regional waste reduction and recycling website created and maintained by the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division of the County’s Public Works Department.

— Leslie Robinson is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.