Join SB Dems for Labor Day Barbeque

Are you appalled by union-busting Scott Walker and his friends in Congress? Do you believe everyone deserves fair wages and dignity at work?

If you answered yes to either question, then come celebrate Labor Day with your fellow Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.

Enjoy tasty barbeque, great camaraderie and the beautiful scenery of renovated Oak Park — and help support your local Democratic Party fight for labor equity and keep Scott Walker's cronies out of Congress.

This year's keynote speaker will be John Grant of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770.

Grant has been a longtime leader in the fight for greater dignity and worker protections, and he will tell attendees about the important battles ahead as the 2016 elections near. And let's not forget the opportunity to make history in our City's new District Election council race.

This year's picnic will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sep. 7.

Tickets are $25 at the door (children 8 and under get in free) or save time and purchase your tickets in advance. Even better, if you sign up for a MyDem contribution of at least $10 per month, your admission is free.

— The Santa Barbara Democratic Party believes in a society and community based on solidarity and sustainability.