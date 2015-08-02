Join the Lompoc Police Department for National Night Out

Advice

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Lompoc Police Department in conjunction with Lompoc Foursquare Church will be hosting the 2015 National Night Out Block Party in the north parking lot of the Old El Camino Middle School, l320 North J St. from 4 to 8 p.m.

With the assistance from several local businesses and organizations, the parking lot will be closed down for a night of fun!

The citizens of Lompoc are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the National Night Out 2015 crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out (NNO), which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Lompoc Police Department, will involve over 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world.

In all, over 35 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” on Aug. 4. National Night Out 2015 is being supported in part by Target, its national corporate sponsor.

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4, residents throughout Lompoc are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening out with us.

The event will include free hot dogs, cotton candy and soda, as well as a bounce house, games and raffle prizes. There will also be music from DJ Darkness and displays concerning public safety and more.

The Lompoc Police Department would like to thank the many sponsors from in and around our community for supporting this event and making this all possible. A special thank you goes out to major sponsors: Walmart, Lompoc Foursquare Church, Vons, Surf Connection, The Shack, Wild West Pizza, Home Depot and many more.

—Patrick A. Walsh is the chief of police of the Lompoc Police Department.