Join the Maritime Museum Aboard the Channel Cat for Parade of Lights

Enjoy the 28th Annual Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 8 with the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum aboard the Channel Cat.

Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Sailing Center, 133 Harbor Way, followed by boarding at 4:45 p.m. The boat will leave the dock at 5:15 p.m.

Sushi, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served, with catering provided by Spices ‘N Rice.

The cost is $75 per person for members and $100 for nonmembers.

To register, click here or call 805.962.8404 x115.

Support our Educational Programs by joining the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum aboard the Channel Cat to enjoy the festivities in Santa Barbara style.

The 7,825 square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, opened to the public in July 2000. Today, the museum is a vital part of the community, offering educational programs, interactive displays, and both temporary and permanent exhibits, attracting thousands of visitors each year. To date, more than 81,000 schoolchildren from 140 area schools have participated in the Maritime Museum’s educational programs.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190 in Santa Barbara. Click here for more information.

— Greg Gorga represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.