Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:24 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Things to Do

Join the Public Market Holiday Festival for Good Food and Family Fun

By Carrie Cooper for the Santa Barbara Public Market | November 25, 2015 | 11:13 a.m.

Take photos with Santa at the Public Market

The Santa Barbara Public Market invites the community to celebrate the most magical time of year at their second annual Holiday Festival, Saturday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.

Join the market for this festive weekend of fun for the entire family, including photos with Santa, free cookie decorating, festive classes, holiday caroling and a delicious “Give Back” Tasting Passport throughout the market, benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

‘Tis the season to give back, and the Public Market is pleased to partner with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County this holiday season to help support their mission of feeding countless families and seniors and finding a solution for childhood hunger.

From 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, the Public Market invites the community to participate in a special “Give Back” Tasting Passport experience, where anyone can purchase a tasting passport for just $5 and enjoy food tastings from all market merchants. All passport proceeds benefit the Foodbank.

Tasting Passports are on sale now at the Public Market (inside Foragers Pantry or the main office kiosk) and are redeemable from 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, December 6 only. 

Don’t miss this fun-filled Holiday Festival at the Public Market! For full deta.ls on the Holiday Festival happenings, check out this lineup of events:

Saturday, Dec. 5

» Visit Santa Claus in The Kitchen. Bring your own cameras for photos.

» Free holiday cookie decorating in The Kitchen, while supplies last.

» Holiday arts and crafts with KnitFit.

​» Holiday caroling.

Sunday, Dec. 6

​» 10:30 a.m.: DIY holiday ornaments with Stabiles: Make your own unique ornaments! Tickets are $35. Click here for details, or call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

​» 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Seasonal Food Tasting Passport benefiting the Foodbank.

​» 2 p.m.: Holiday desserts cooking class with Leslie Thomas: Learn a healthy spin on traditional holiday desserts. Tickets are $20. Click here for details, call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

​» Holiday arts and crafts with KnitFit

​​» Live music.

For more information on the second annual Holiday Festival, click here. To reserve tickets for any of the holiday classes, call 805.770.7702.

Follow the Public Market on Instagram and like its Facebook page for updates on all of its holiday happenings! 

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 