Join the Public Market Holiday Festival for Good Food and Family Fun

The Santa Barbara Public Market invites the community to celebrate the most magical time of year at their second annual Holiday Festival, Saturday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.

Join the market for this festive weekend of fun for the entire family, including photos with Santa, free cookie decorating, festive classes, holiday caroling and a delicious “Give Back” Tasting Passport throughout the market, benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

‘Tis the season to give back, and the Public Market is pleased to partner with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County this holiday season to help support their mission of feeding countless families and seniors and finding a solution for childhood hunger.

From 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, the Public Market invites the community to participate in a special “Give Back” Tasting Passport experience, where anyone can purchase a tasting passport for just $5 and enjoy food tastings from all market merchants. All passport proceeds benefit the Foodbank.

Tasting Passports are on sale now at the Public Market (inside Foragers Pantry or the main office kiosk) and are redeemable from 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, December 6 only.

Don’t miss this fun-filled Holiday Festival at the Public Market! For full deta.ls on the Holiday Festival happenings, check out this lineup of events:

Saturday, Dec. 5

» Visit Santa Claus in The Kitchen. Bring your own cameras for photos.

» Free holiday cookie decorating in The Kitchen, while supplies last.

» Holiday arts and crafts with KnitFit.

​» Holiday caroling.

Sunday, Dec. 6

​» 10:30 a.m.: DIY holiday ornaments with Stabiles: Make your own unique ornaments! Tickets are $35. Click here for details, or call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

​» 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Seasonal Food Tasting Passport benefiting the Foodbank.

​» 2 p.m.: Holiday desserts cooking class with Leslie Thomas: Learn a healthy spin on traditional holiday desserts. Tickets are $20. Click here for details, call 805.770.7702 to reserve.

​» Holiday arts and crafts with KnitFit

​​» Live music.

For more information on the second annual Holiday Festival, click here. To reserve tickets for any of the holiday classes, call 805.770.7702.

Follow the Public Market on Instagram and like its Facebook page for updates on all of its holiday happenings!

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Public Market.