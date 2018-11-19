Join Santa Barbara Symphony for Holiday Pops and Free Family Concert

Community members are invited to kick off the holiday season with festive performances by The Santa Barbara Symphony and Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, plus a Holiday Open House, all on Saturday, Nov. 24.

The free Family Concert Matinee opens at noon with a Holiday Open House (pre-show), followed by the concert at 1 p.m. The concert will be performed by the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, which will play on the stage at the Granada Theatre for the first time.

Those attending the open house can have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Also, before the concert starts, the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van will be on site, offering musical activities and showcasing a variety of instruments for younger audience members to learn about and play.

For more information about tickets to the Family Concert, click here. Four ticket limit per household. Tickets can be reserved by coming to the box office, 1214 State St. or calling 805-899-2222.

The holiday magic continues with the Santa Barbara Symphony’s festive Holiday Pops, at 8 p.m., also at the Granada.

Broadway singer and actress Capathia Jenkins joins the symphony, led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti, with such seasonal favorites as “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “O Holy Night,” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The holiday review is curated by Kabaretti.

For tickets to Holiday Pops, click here or call the box office, 805-899-2222.

To learn more about supporting the symphony, contact Amy Marshall [email protected] or 805-898-9426. For more about the Santa Barbara Symphony or its programming, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Symphony.