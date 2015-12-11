Join the SBHRA Candyland Mingle to Help Deck the Halls of Unity Shoppe

Advice

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association (SBHRA) will hold its Candyland Mingle: Holiday Celebration Luncheon at the Fess Parker Resort at 11 a.m. Dec. 16, 2015.

The event offers an opportunity to support the Unity Shoppe, network with HR professionals and visit a mini vendor fair featuring noted businesses that provide support to employers throughout the region.

Tickets are $40 for members and $55 for non-members. You must be registered online no later than Friday, Dec. 11, to attend.

All fundraiser proceeds will be donated to the Unity Shoppe. Please bring unwrapped toys, canned food or a monetary donation to benefit the Unity Shoppe’s year-round “free” grocery, clothing and toy store, which enables people in our community to shop with dignity for basic needs.



There is also an opportunity to add a personal touch for your organization by reserving a table for your staff, clients or guests. This gratis service includes all the details to make your company gathering perfect.

Greeters will escort you and your guests to your reserved table, a convenience for groups and businesses and a nice way to celebrate the camaraderie of the holiday season.

This holiday celebration sponsored by generous partners Beneflex, Noozhawk, Stradling Attorneys at Law and the UCSB Extension Program.

If you are interested in attending the Candyland Mingle or learning more about the SBHRA, visit www.sbhra.org for more information.

— Casey N. Tadlock represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.