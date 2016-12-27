Join Us on the Annual New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walks

Let’s walk! Come join us for the 2016 New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walks, our annual Urban Hikers Walking Tour of Santa Barbara.

This year, the Urban Hikers will lead 50 guests on a walkabout of downtown Santa Barbara, in the vicinity of the Theater Arts District and Noozhawk World HQ.

The highlight of the outing will be an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of a location that only a few may even know about — and fewer still have actually seen.

We’ll start at 1 p.m. at a TBA location nearby, and we’ll wind up at The Nugget Bar & Grill, 21 W. Victoria St., at around 4 p.m.

Tour spots are limited. Details will be emailed Thursday, Dec. 29.

Bring your camera, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. (As of now, the Dec. 31 forecast is mostly cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of showers and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.)

Where we’ll be venturing into is not ADA-accessible. You’ll need to be able to climb stairs — a lot of stairs. We’ll be sure to take photographs to share, though.

No pets, please.

Click here to register for the tour.

