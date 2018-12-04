Joint Enforcement Action Leads to Suspension of Liquor License

The Santa Barbara Police Department Special Enforcement Team assisted the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in conducting an enforcement action at Summit Gasoline, 8 S. Milpas St., on Nov. 29.

In 2017, the Santa Barbara Police Department received Grant Assistance Program (GAP) funds from the California ABC. During one of the GAP operations, Summit Gasoline was cited by SBPD officers for selling alcohol to a minor.

In 2018, SBPD received additional GAP funds and conducted a similar operation at Summit Gasoline. Again, Summit Gas was cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

Based on the above minor decoy operations/violations, the California Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked Summit Gasoline’s liquor license for 21 days.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.