Jon M. Uyesaka, 68, of Santa Barbara

Posted on February 1, 2018 | 8:57 p.m.

Source: Jacky Uyesaka

Jon M. Uyesaka, 68. died on Jan. 28, 2018, surrounded by his loving family after he fought an amazing war against pancreatic cancer.

Jon was born in Santa Barbara to parents Jane and Hideo Uyesaka. He went to Peabody Elementary, Cathedral Oaks Elementary, La Colina Junior High, and San Marcos High School, where he was co-captain of the football team and worked on his passion for art.

In 1968 he married his childhood sweetheart Jacky Cavalletto. Shortly after, Jon joined the Army Reserves during the turbulent 60s. The death of his cousin, Green Beret Robert (Bobby) Uyesaka, in Vietnam in 1968, was a life-changing event for Jon.

Jon began his career working for Caesar’s Auto Supply, his family’s business. Later, he worked at Hughes Pontiac until his retirement.

Jon loved camping with his family, golf, fishing, surfing, coaching his boys at the Goleta Boy’s Club and Dos Pueblos Little League (the old fields where Costco stands today) and tried to attend every game of every sport Jonny and Jeff participated in at Dos Pueblos High School.

In more recent years, the love and pride he had for his seven grandchildren couldn’t have been more fulfilling. He was so proud of them for so many different reasons. He went to the many sports games and school activities that involved his grandchildren.

Jon always said how lucky he was to have such a loving family. His family was his heart.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jacky; his incredible sons and daughters-in-law: son Jon Uyesaka (Dora), grandchildren, Kai, Rocky and Josy, and son Jeff Uyesaka (Denise), grandchildren Jake, Jeffy, Kade and Isabel, brother Jim Uyesaka, sister Bobbi Dreste (Norm), many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear lifelong friends.

His family would like to thank Dr. Mark Abate at the Santa Barbara Cancer Center, and the always cheerful infusion nurses and staff.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Wounded Warriors or a charity of your choice.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Mulligan’s Cafe. In honor of Jon’s love for the Hawaiian lifestyle, dress is casual.

— Jacky Uyesaka