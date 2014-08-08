Jonah McNamara of Santa Barbara Admitted to Army and Navy Academy

Jonah McNamara, son of Rebecca Brockway and Charles McNamara of Santa Barbara, has been admitted to Army and Navy Academy, a military boarding school in Carlsbad, for the 2014-15 school year.

He is one of the newest members of the Class of 2017.

Army and Navy Academy is one of the top military schools in the nation, with a focus on academics, leadership and athletics. Leadership and character development are emphasized and taught through the academy's JROTC program, which is taught in addition to the core subjects that follow the University of California "A-G" course requirements.

The academy boasts a global campus, with students attending from all backgrounds and from more than 15 states and 30 countries. This provides a unique cultural landscape that gives students a true understanding of what it means to be a global citizen.

"Responsibility, accountability and motivation are not just lessons; they are a way of life at Army-Navy," said Maj. Gen. Arthur Bartell, USA (retired), academy president. "We're looking forward to another great year at the academy, educating and developing good character in young men."

Army and Navy Academy welcomes the McNamara family into the school community for 2014-15.

Founded in 1910, the Army and Navy Academy is a private nonprofit institution that provides an academically robust, character-based education for young men, grades 7 through 12. It is the only private boarding school in San Diego County and the only private military academy for high school-age students in California and surrounding states.

