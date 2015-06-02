Jonas Simonis of Santa Barbara, 1912-2015

Posted on June 2, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jonas Simonis died May 24, 2015, at the age of 103.

He is mourned by his wife of 75 years, Marija; his children, Daiva (James) Miller of Indianapolis, Ind., and Vita (Steve) Loyal of Solvang, Calif.; his grandchildren, Giedra Campbell of Indianapolis, Jonas (Christie) Miller of Lebanon, Ind., Audra (Sonya Germann) of Missoula, Mont., and Nathan (Stacy) Loyal of Santa Monica; great-grandchildren Jaden and Jackson Miller, Ella and Lydia Campbell, and Jensen Loyal; as well as nieces and nephews here and abroad.

Born in Lithuania in 1912, Jonas came to Santa Barbara as a war refugee in 1948, and helped others while he began his life here starting as a handyman at Hillside House and ending his long work career as an aerospace engineer with Delco/General Motors. His proudest professional accomplishment was working on the team that designed the Lunar Roving Vehicle that explored the moon in 1969.

After retiring, he devoted his time to gardening and jewelry-making. He will be remembered for his inventiveness, generosity and work ethic as well as his love for his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at San Roque Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4. Memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Charities, 609 E. Haley St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

The family thanks Vista del Monte, Right at Home and Hospice Assisted Living staffs for the tender care provided to Jonas in recent months.