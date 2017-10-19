Jonata Middle School Raises $1,872 for Hurricane, Earthquake Relief

Eager to be a part of something big and make a difference, students at Jonata Middle School in Buellton decided to put their best feet forward and pitch in to help as they learned more about the recent hurricanes in Texas and Puerto Rico as well as a devastating earthquake in Mexico.

Jonata School Council officers Lilly Coker, Giselle Hrehor, Jace Hurnblad, Landon Lasshan and Riley Vannasap organized a campus coin drive fundraiser for earthquake and hurricane relief.

The campaign consisted of creating fliers, speaking to students at both Jonata Middle School and adjacent Oak Valley Elementary School about the help needed, as well as decorating coin collectors for the actual fundraiser itself.

After successfully following through with the fundraiser, the results were impressive. Students at Jonata Middle School, at 301 Second St., raised a grand total of $1,872. Following extensive consideration and discussion, the school decided to donate it to GlobalGiving and three relief causes: $624 to Hurricane Harvey in Texas, $624 to Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico and $624 to the Mexico earthquake.

Not only will the fundraiser slowly help get everything back to normal, it also will positively affect individuals who suffered and lost what they had because of terrible disasters. Actions like these come from the heart, and there are many more to come. Lives were changed and we can only continue to grow and expand.