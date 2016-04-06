Jonathan C. Floyd, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1954-2016

Posted on April 6, 2016 | 9:07 p.m.

Source: Floyd Family

Jonathan C. Floyd passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a massive heart attack at his home in Poulsbo, Washington, on March 3, 2016.

Jonathan was born in San Luis Obispo, California, on October 1, 1954, and was raised in Santa Barbara. He attended San Marcos High School and graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. In addition to attending law school, Jonathan earned a Master of Arts degree in communications from California State University at Northridge, where he taught for more than eight years.

Jonathan’s career included corporate communications and technology, computer network administration, screen writing, and the production and distribution of educational videos through his company, The Knowledge Merchant.

Recently, Jonathan had become an accomplished master craftsman, designing and manufacturing fine custom wood furniture.

Jonathan was a true Renaissance man. He will be remembered for his many talents, his upbeat and positive personality, and his unconventional sense of humor. He was an incredibly supportive, generous and loving husband, father and friend, and will be sadly missed.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Cathy; 18-year-old daughter, Haley; and parents Mary Alice and Gerry Floyd, longtime Santa Barbara residents.

The family wishes to thank the many friends, neighbors and colleagues who are offering their support during this devastating time.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 201. RSVP to [email protected] and voice/text 805.448.1307.

