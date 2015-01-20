Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Jonathan Johnen Named Partner at Farr & Associates

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Farr & Associates | January 20, 2015 | 5:08 p.m.

Jonathan Johnen has been named a partner at Farr & Associates, an insurance and financial advisory firm established in 1985 with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Johnen
Jonathan Johnen

“We couldn’t be more pleased with Jonathan becoming a co-owner and partner of our firm,” said co-founder Glen Farr, CLU, ChFC. “For nearly nine years, we have benefitted from Jonathan’s efforts on our behalf, and more importantly, on behalf of our valued clients. He has always embodied our ‘It’s all about service’ approach, and has done a great job in acquiring the knowledge, and credentials that make him a very skilled insurance and financial services advisor.”

Johnen is a certified financial planner specializing in life and disability insurance. Through his broad knowledge of estate, tax, investment and retirement planning, he is able to educate clients on the important role insurance plays in the foundation of a well-rounded financial plan.

Johnen, 32, received a bachelor of arts degree in business economics at UC Santa Barbara in 2006. He joined Farr & Associates in January 2006 as a licensed life and health insurance agent. His primary focus is on assisting individuals and business owners with life and disability insurance solutions.

He has true passion for providing his clients with greater peace of mind, while also improving their financial well-being. In addition to managing his own clients, Johnen supervises the selection and implementation of all life insurance recommended for the clients of Farr & Associates.

A native Californian born in Camarillo, he attended Rio Mesa High, Moorpark College, then UCSB and has been working fulltime since age 17, fitting in school and work at the same time.

Married with two young children (ages 4 and 1), Johnen enjoys playing golf, surfing and spending time with his family.

“Things couldn’t be better right now," Johnen said. "Being a business owner, contributing back to the community I grew up in, and having such a wonderful family ... life is terrific."

Farr & Associates is a service-oriented company specializing in life insurance, estate and business succession planning, employee benefit planning, and health and disability insurance for individuals and families. The Ventura-based insurance and financial advisory services firm, with offices in Ventura and Santa Barbara, serves local and regional clients with unique and complex needs. The firm has earned the trust of, and regularly receives referrals from, other trusted advisors such as CPAs, property and casualty insurance brokers, estate planning attorneys and assets managers.

For more information, click here or call 800.350.2611.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Farr & Associates.

