Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:28 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

World-Renowned Architectural Firm to Design Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Museum & Cultural Center

By Hildy Medina for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | September 10, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that the tribe has retained the Seattle-based award-winning architectural firm of Jones & Jones to design the tribe’s long-awaited cultural center and museum on 6.9 acres across the street from the reservation.

Johnpaul Jones
Johnpaul Jones

“We have waited more than a decade to build our museum, so it’s only fitting that we are using one of the nation’s leading architectural firms in developing nature-centered, culture-based and community-driven design,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We look forward to working with founding partner Johnpaul Jones and his team to create a special place that honors our tribe’s relationship to this region.”

“Devotion to place, community identity, and nature kindles our craft,” Jones said of his team of architects, landscape architects and planners. “We are particularly interested in working with the Santa Ynez Chumash tribe on designing a cultural center/museum that will honor the nature, culture and community of the Chumash people and the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Kathy Conti, director of museum programs for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, has been working behind the scenes to assemble a collection of artifacts and replications to be displayed in the tribe’s 15,000-square-foot museum.

“I’m pleased the tribe has selected an architectural firm experienced in Native aesthetic to create a place that highlights Chumash heritage and culture for posterity,” she said.

Jones, who was awarded a National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama at the White House in July, is Choctaw/Cherokee by heritage and was the designer of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian on the Mall in Washington, D.C. His body of work spans four decades and addresses Native cultural issues important to our nation. Jones & Jones has completed more than 650 projects in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.

“Our vision with the museum is to promote understanding of the unique and diverse contemporary culture of the Santa Ynez Chumash, and the ancient heritage of our ancestors, the first people of the region,” Armenta said.

Located on the Santa Ynez Reservation in Santa Ynez, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, Hotel Corque, Hadsten House Inn and Root 246 in Solvang and two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

— Hildy Medina represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 