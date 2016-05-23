Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Joni Gray Named Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal

Former county supervisor first rode in the procession when she was 4 years old

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joni Gray, who was a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen contestant in her youth, has been chosen as grand marshal for the June 4 Elks Rodeo Parade
Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joni Gray, who was a Santa Maria Elks Rodeo queen contestant in her youth, has been chosen as grand marshal for the June 4 Elks Rodeo Parade (Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 23, 2016 | 10:19 p.m.

A former queen contestant has been selected to ride in a place of honor in the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade, an event she participated in as a young girl, and had announced many times in recent years.

Rodeo parade organizers picked former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joni Gray as the grand marshal for the June 4 procession that is part of the 73rd annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Patriotism Red, White and Blue.”

“Joni’s involvement with the rodeo goes back to when, at 4-years-old, she rode her horse, Ol’ Ace, in the Elks Rodeo Parade,” the Parade Committee said. “From then on, the Elks Rodeo and Parade became a family event. Her dad Joe, mother Norma, and sister Dorothy did not miss a parade for decades to follow.”

Starting in the late 1950s, the family served as the official color bearers for the parade, growing to nine riders carrying flags while atop horses. 

In 1960, Gray appeared twice in the parade — first with her family on horseback and then as an Elks Queen contestant. 

She represented the Elks in the Sweetheart of Salinas Rodeo contest, where she was chosen Miss Personality and Appearance.

With eight other young horsewomen, she organized and rode with the first Elks Color Guard, which represented the local lodge around the arena — a standard rodeo activity that continues to today.

Gray isn’t the first in her family to serve as grand marshal of the rodeo parade as her father, Joe, had the honor in 1998, which also marked Joni’s last year on horseback in the procession.

Since then, she has served as an announcer of the Elks Rodeo Parade along the parade route, a stint she has performed “for so long no one remembers when she started,” the Parade Committee said.

“She holds being grand marshal this year as a great honor,” parade organizers said. 

Gray was a teacher at Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College. She also was involved in youth activities, including 4-H and the North County Round Table.

The attorney entered political office, serving as a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fourth District from 1998 to 2012.. 

She also has been active in the Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538, and was recognized with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award in 2014.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. June 4, traveling south on Broadway from Main Street to Enos Drive.

The rodeo begins June 2 and runs through June 5, with performances at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 