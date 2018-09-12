Joni Maiden to Lead County Child Support Services

Joni Maiden has been hired as the county’s new Child Support Services director, the Board of Supervisors has announced.

Maiden has worked for the county of Santa Barbara in the Child Support Services Department for 24 years, working her way up from a child support officer beginning in 1994.

Most recently, she served as the assistant director for the Santa Barbara County Child Support Services; a position she has held since 2006.

In this capacity, Maiden developed plans for delivery of local child support services and managed the development and implementation of strategic plans.

She also helped develop operational policies and procedures for implementing legislation, regulations and directives within the framework established by the organization’s director.

Maiden served as interim director for the Santa Barbara County Child Support Services in 2017 where she worked to improve federal performance measures, helping distribute $23 million directly to families.

During that time, she also managed a $10 million budget and conducted long-range planning for five-year budget forecasting.

Maiden earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human development from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and a master’s in public administration from Cal State University Northridge.

She is a member of the Child Support Director’s Association, where she works with a coalition of experts to educate stakeholders about the Child Support Program, providing outreach and educational tools.

“With 24 years of experience in the Child Support Services Department, Joni has the experience, education and talents to lead this critical department,” said 1st. Dist. Supervisior Das Williams, board chair.

Maiden, who begins her new duties Sept. 24, replaces Carrie Topliffe who retired after 18 years. Maiden’s annual salary will be $167,002.

For more information about Santa Barbara County government, visit www.CountyofSB.org.

— Dennis Bozanich for Santa Barbara County.



