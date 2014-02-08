Jordan Leigh Soto of Santa Barbara, 1989-2014

Posted on February 8, 2014 | 11:17 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Miss Jordan Leigh Soto of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2014.

She was born August 11, 1989, at St Francis Medical Center in Santa Barbara. Jordan attended local elementary and junior high schools. She graduated from San Marcos High School (Class of 2007), where as a Marquette dancer she was invited to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York.

Jordan went on to receive her Certificate of Esthetician from Santa Barbara City College. She worked at several local salons and restaurants. For the past two years she worked at the Daily Grind Coffee Shop, where she formed a great bond with her coworkers and customers.

On July 26, 2013, her “Little King” Dominic Dash Soto was born. He was her motivation and the love of her life.

At a young age, Jordan’s father introduced her to the Lakers and from there her obsession grew. Another passion of hers was to dance flamenco at the Courthouse during the Old Spanish Days Fiestas.

She loved being around her friends and surrounding herself with family and their traditions. Jordan will always be remembered for her “sunshine” smile, her youthful heart, and her acts of kindness for so many even those she hardly knew.

Jordan is survived by her son, Dominic Dash Soto; parents Ruben and Cindy (Jacob) Soto; brothers Taylor and Carter Soto; grandparents Nancy Jacob and Isabel Soto; aunts and uncles Randy Jacob, Kim (Jacob) Seacrest, Robin (Jacob) and Milt Plumey, Ana Soto, Marta (Soto) and Lupe Reynoso, Carlota (Soto) and Pedro Guillen, Rosa Soto-Atherton and Mike Atherton; and cousins Tim Morgan Jr., Corey Seacrest, Lupo and Mica Reynoso, Michael and Sammi Atherton, Abby and PJ Guillen.

Jordan was predeceased by her grandfathers, Jesus Soto and Stanley Jacob.

Please participate with us in “A Celebration of Life for Jordan” by wearing her favorite Laker colors of purple and gold to the services. The services will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2014, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with mass to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara, 199 N. Hope Ave.

We invite you to bring a letter for Dash, sharing your fondest memories and qualities of his mommy.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Jordan Soto Memorial Fund for Baby Dash.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.