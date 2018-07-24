Jordan Rico’s Big Plays Help Keep Dos Pueblos LL Junior All Stars Alive in SoCal Tourney

Youth Sports

Jordan Rico came up big with his bat, glove and arm to keep the Dos Pueblos Little League Junior All Stars playing in the Southern California State Tournament.

Dos Pueblos held off La Puente Little League, 5-3, on Monday night in an elimination game at Thousand Oaks. The win puts DPLL into the consolation bracket final on Tuesday against East Fullerton. The winner of that game advances to the finals against unbeaten Manhattan Beach.

Rico went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. On defense, he made a huge play in the bottom of the seventh inning, running down a flyball in the right-center field gap and gunning down a baserunner who was tagging up from second base.

"He threw a perfect one-hopper to third baseman Josh Brennan who tagged La Puente's Brayan Ruiz attempting to tag and move to third base," DPLL manager Steve Buratto said. "The double play stalled La Puente’s 7th-inning rally and the next batter flew out to Rico to end the game."

Brennan contributed at the plate, going 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Dos Pueblos used three pitchers to hold a potent La Puente offense to three runs on five hits. Ryan Speshyock started and struck out three in 1.2 innings. Jack Stowe pitched 3.1 innings of shutout ball and didn't allow a walk and Kellan Montgomery threw the last two innings.

