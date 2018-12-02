Jordan Spaschak’s Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Lifts Westmont Men

College Basketball

Junior guard Jordan Spaschak drilled a game-winning three-point bucket to give Westmont a 77-74 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over Ottawa on Saturday night in Surprise, Ariz.

With the score tied at 74, Kyle Scalmanini dribbled toward the basket and found Spaschak in the corner for the game-winning basket.

“Jordan Spaschak is a real clutch player, he’s a special leader,” said Westmont head coach John Moore on his point guard finishing with six points and 12 rebounds. “He only scored three points up until that time, but he shot that (game winner) like he was the most confident player on the court.”

Olisa Nwachie led all Warriors (6-2, 1-1 GSAC) with 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He made 11 of 16 shots.

“I was really proud of the way Olisa played,” noted Moore. “He just scored and scored many times over the way we expect him to play. He’s such a force down low and he had really nice poise tonight.”

Scalmanini tallied 24 points and six assists, while Matt Ramon added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Up next, the Warriors head to Costa Mesa on Saturday for a match-up with undefearted Vanguard on Saturday.