Jorge Ochoa, Sean Williams Provide Spark in Santa Barbara’s Win Over Lompoc

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High held off a fired-up Lompoc team and got two second-half goals to beat the Braves, 2-0, in the first Channel League meeting between the two programs.

Juan Carlos Torres broke the scoreless draw and then flicked Pedro Guillen's throw-in to the far post, where Brandon Garcia finished for the second goal.

Lompoc controlled the game in the first half.

"We didn't exactly get off to the start we were looking for, but I think Lompoc deserves some of the credit for that," Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. "They started the game with a lot of passion and we had a hard time matching their intensity. We did a bit too much chasing in the first half."

Heil said Jorge Ochoa and Sean Williams provided a spark for the Dons in the second half.

"They brought some passion that we were missing earlier in the game," he said.

Torres scored the game-winning goal on a rebound of a shot blocked by the Lompoc goalkeeper.

The shutout was seventh of the season for Santa Barbara, which is ranked sixth in CIF-SS Division 1.

The Dons (10-4, 3-0) play Santa Ynez on Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Marcos.



