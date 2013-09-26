Jose Antonio Ortiz of Goleta, 1992-2013

Posted on September 26, 2013 | 9:26 a.m.

Jose Antonio "Totoy" Ortiz left this world way too soon at age 21 as the result of injuries sustained from an industrial accident.

Jose was a loving son, brother, partner and devoted father.

He is preceded in death by his father Antonio "Tony" Ortiz and his survived by his soul mate, Julia; their son, Izaiah; mother Oli, and siblings Maria and Gabriel. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jovita and Jose, as well as his paternal grandparents, Juana and Daniel. Jose was also blessed with extensive extended family, including aunts, uncles and cousins.

The immensity of his surviving adult family members is a reflection of his premature departure from our lives.

He had a passion for building Schwinn bikes but nothing compared to how much he valued time with his family. After losing his own father, Jose was confronted with the challenge of facing the struggles of adulthood. We are proud of his efforts and accomplishments. As a young man, he was blossoming into the type of person his father would have wanted him to become with his character anchored in the invaluable preservation of family.

God has gained an angel, and Jose will always remain our angel.

We love you Totoy.

Izaiah, Gloria, Julia, Gabriel and Mari

In lieu of flowers, gifts are being accepted for the benefit of Izaiah Ortiz at Chase Bank (account number 3019042943).

A Rosary was held Sept. 25 and a funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.