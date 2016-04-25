Jose Castrejon Named Special Olympics Athlete of Month

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Jose Castrejon was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Castrejon has competed in Special Olympics for nine years. His sports include softball, tennis, track & field and floor hockey.

He won five medals at a recent Special Olympics track and field meet, including a gold medal in the 4x100 relay.

Castrejon is a member of the organization’s Athlete Input Council. His coach, Dan Weiner, says he’s the best he’s ever worked with.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .