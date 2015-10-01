Jose “Chepo” Morales Gutierrez, 1953-2015

Posted on October 1, 2015 | 11:08 p.m.

Source: Rebecca Gutierrez

Jose "Chepo" Morales Gutierrez was born Oct. 16, 1953, in La Villita, a ranch near the city of Cuquio, Jalisco, Mexico. On September 29, 2015 he woke up watered his garden, then layed down to take nap and passed away peacefully in his sleep after suffering for many years with severe Rhumetoid Arthritis.

He married Conception (Figueroa) Gutierrez in Santa Barbara, Calif., July 27, 1975.

Chepo is survived by his children Roberto Gutierrez, Rebecca Julia Gutierrez, Alejandro Gutierrez (Yasmin Gutierrez), Hortencia Gutierrez and Guillermo Gutierrez.

"Tata" will be missed by his beloved grandchildren Alejandro Julian Gutierrez, Antonio Martin Gutierrez, Tomas Alberto Gutierrez, Fernanda Silva, Maximo Gutierrez, Arianna Malu Gutierrez and Andres Orion Gutierrez.

He is preceeded in death by his parents Rebeca Morales and Ramon Gutierrez; brothers Salvador and Samuel; sisters, Maria and Alicia.

Chepo will be remembered by his surviving siblings Carmen, Antonia, Ofelia, Amalia, Justina, Ines, Faustina, Francisco, Ramon, Lourdes and Leonor and many nieces and nephews.

Jose was known for his friendliness, story telling abilities, funny jokes and his green thumb.

At the age of 16 Jose left la Villita on foot towards the United States. He started out as a farmworker sometimes sleeping under trees.

He made his way to Santa Barbara where he had family and began roofing at a time before knee pads and nail guns (he did the job with a hot mop and nail strippers). Jose was a roofer for more than 25 years working for Santa Barbara Roofing, H&H Roofing before partnering and starting his own company.

Jose loved to cook and was known for his birria and barbecues.

Everything that Chepo put in the ground flourished. There were always flowers and vegetables in his garden and fruit in the trees, and he shared them generously.

There were always animals around too; his little dog Chico and at one point a turkey named Mole. He even created his own bee hive out of a recycled speaker.

Jose will be cremated and then buried in Cuquio, Jalisco. Arrangements were made by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.

A Rosary will be held at Holy Cross Church Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., with a mass following Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m.