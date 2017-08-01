Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:59 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 
In Memoriam: Jose Manuel Cosio, 1967-2016

Jose Manuel Cosio
Jose Manuel Cosio

Jose Manuel Cosio was born on Jan. 12, 1967, in Zacatecas, Mexico, to his parents Maria Asuncion and Tabin Cosio.

He came to Santa Barbara at the age of 4 and lived here the rest of his life. Manuel graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1985.

He was a cowboy like his Dad; he loved horses and worked for Tim Whitney at Whitney Ranch for many years.

Manuel always enjoyed Old Spanish Days, especially the rodeo. He always lived life in his own way.

The light of his life was his daughter, Kelli.

Manuel passed away Aug. 3, 2016. We cannot believe it has been a year since you left us; our beloved son, dad, brother and uncle. We will always remember how kind and generous you were, and your beautiful smile.

Although you are no longer here with us, you are forever in our hearts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

