Posted on October 14, 2014 | 7:09 p.m.

Source: Ortiz Family

Jose T. Ortiz, 67, of Santa Barbara passed on Oct. 9, 2014.

Jose, born in 1947, was a construction worker and during the hunting season he would go deer hunting with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Natasha, and his grandchildren — Sandra aka mow mow, Alejandra aka Lulu, Andres aka my man and Nicole aka India.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Holy Cross Church.