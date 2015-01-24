Jose ‘Pollo’ Ramirez of Santa Barbara

Posted on January 24, 2015 | 1:45 p.m.

Source: Ramirez Family

Our beloved father, Jose “Pollo” Ramirez, was tragically taken from us at the age of 54 from a sudden heart attack.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, from where at a very young age his family relocated to Mexicali and came to Santa Barbara in his teen years. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Mary, at a roller rink in Goleta. Following marriage, they had two beautiful children, Alex and Claudia.

Our father was a loving, caring, thoughtful husband, father and friend. He enjoyed martial arts and had the biggest heart for his martial arts family at Jang’s Karate Center. He was an incredibly hard worker; having a job at UC Santa Barbara and a job as a landscaper, our dad had a green thumb like no other. It made him so happy.

His passion for horticulture paled in comparison for his affection of his family and friends. He was a charismatic and outgoing person, who made everyone feel welcomed. He was full of life and had a smile to brighten anyone who encountered him. His amazing smile and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.

Although, our father was taken too early from us, his impression will be forever in our hearts.

Dad, we love you and you will be missed always. Rest in peace.

Services for our father will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, January 25, 2015, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1740 Cliff Drive on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.