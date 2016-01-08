Jose S. Chavez of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on January 8, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Long-time Santa Barbara resident Jose S. Chavez, 87, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Joe was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Jerome, Ariz. He came to Santa Barbara in 1947 after spending time and working alongside his father in Ostotan, Jalisco, Mexico as a migrant worker.

Joe married Soledad Hinojos in 1964 in Ensenada, Mexico. Together they had two daughters.

Joe worked all his life at various jobs after coming to Santa Barbara. At times he held two jobs, one during the day and the other at night.

Joe worked as a custodian at several offices and later worked as a dishwasher at El Patio Restaurant for 17 years.

After leaving El Patio, he went back to working as a custodian for several years before working in custodial services at UCSB.

He was most proud of his over 20 years there without ever missing a day of work.

He eventually retired; however, Joe was not one to simply sit and do nothing. He took a part-time job overseeing a rental property near his home.

Joe was a private person, but he had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a giving person who always put his family and friends first.

Joe enjoyed sipping his morning coffee and reading the Santa Barbara News Press, as well as spending the day gardening and maintaining the landscape of his home.

Joe was a member of the Moose Lodge of Santa Barbara.

He loved listening to mariachi music, eating his wife’s cooking and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband and father and was proud of his family.

Joe was a devout Catholic who walked every morning to attend the 7 a.m., mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Joe was predeceased by his parents Jose and Anita Jauregui and his beloved sisters, Maria de la Paz Yanez and Esther Jauregui Phelps.

He is survived by his wife Soledad Hinojos Chavez, his two daughters, Anna Chavez and Celia Chavez Kong (Peter).

He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jacqueline Quin Kong and Alexander Joseph Kong, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Mandel and the staff at Sansum Medical Clinic for their loving care and support.

The rosary will be held Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, at 7:30 p.m., and the funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:45 a.m., both at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church.

Interment will take place immediately after the mass at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.