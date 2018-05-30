Jose Villagomez Pleads Guilty to Murder For Role in Death of Marilyn Pharis

Just days after jurors began hearing testimony in a Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial, one of the men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

Jose Villagomez, 23, changed his plea on Wednesday, nine days after jurors heard opening statements in the trial.

Villagomez was one of two men arrested in connection with the death of Pharis, 64, following a brutal attack in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street on July 24, 2015. She died eight days after the hospital.

Co-defendant Victor Ramirez Martinez, 32, was accused of hitting Pharis with his fists and hammer while Villagomez acted as the lookout after they broke into her home.

Defense attorney Michael Scott said the deal means the defendant will get 25 years to life in state prison.

“Mr. Villagomez decided to plead guilty to felony murder rather than risk continuing with trial and risk a guilty verdict and a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole,” Scott said. “The plea agreement gives him the hope of freedom in 22 years. By the time he is sentenced he will have almost 3 years of actual custody credits.”

“Given his young age at the time of the crime, 20 years old, he has an excellent chance of being released after serving 25 years,” Scott said.

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office agreed to strike the felony murder theories of robbery and sexual assault, Scott said.

If convicted a murder during the commission of a sexual assault, Villagomez would have to register as a sex offender, Scott said, adding that sex registrants are viewed harshly by other prison inmates.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen declined to comment on the changed plea due to the ongoing trial for Martinez.

Villagomez will return to court July 19 for his sentencing hearing.

The plea deal also means one panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was released from service.

Judge John McGregor had previously granted a defense request for dual juries to weigh the evidence in the trial.

During his opening statement May 21, Scott said his client was born in Ukiah, making Villagomez a citizen of the United States. He later lived in Mexico for several years before returning to the United States and attending Pioneer Valley High School, but did not graduate.

Meanwhile, the trial for Martinez, who is represented by Lori Pedego, continued Wednesday as the 12 jurors and four alternates picked to decide his fate heard from several witnesses.

Santa Maria police criminalistics technician Lydia Magdaleno began testifying late Wednesday and is expected to resume when the trial continues Friday morning.

Three years ago, the arrest of Martinez drew national attention because of his status as an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests. However, a defendant's immigration status typically is not a factor during criminal trials.

