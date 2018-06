Posted on February 12, 2016 | 3:34 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel

Josef Schwaiger of Santa Barbara passed away Feb. 9, 2016.

Born May 24, 1927, he was 88 years old.

A visitation will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider's downtown Santa Barbara Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a rosary at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Church Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.