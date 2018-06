Posted on May 12, 2018 | 9:43 p.m.

Josefa (Joy) Viste, 94, of Santa Barbara, died May 9, 2018. She was born on March 19, 1924.

Viewing is 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel. Rosary is at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Mass is at 10 a.m. Friday, also at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.

