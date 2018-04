Posted on December 12, 2015 | 9:58 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Josefina “Fina” Valdez of Carpinteria, California, was born on May 12, 1926, and died on December 8, 2015. She was 89.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2015, at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.