Joseph A. Kunze of Santa Barbara, 1930-2013

Posted on August 24, 2013 | 5:35 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Joseph A. Kunze of Santa Barbara, California, was born August 8, 1930, and died August 17, 2013. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. August 28 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. August 29 at the church. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.