Joseph Anthony Piliero of Orcutt, 1924-2016

Posted on July 5, 2016 | 1:59 p.m.

Source: Barbara Tyler

Joseph Anthony Piliero passed away at home in Orcutt June 19, 2016.

He was born April 21, 1924, in Flushing, Queens County, N.Y, the youngest son of Estelle and Charles Piliero.

An outgoing, gregarious person, he went by the nickname of “Flip” in his group of friends. Flip, aka Joe Sr., enjoyed entertaining family and friends with numerous stories of his adventures growing up on the streets of New York during the Great Depression.

It was common in New York in those days to raise pigeons on the rooftops of tenements in Manhattan, and this hobby spread to suburbs such as Flushing. Pigeons became Flip’s passion, and he spent many hours for the rest of his life, caring for them and racing them.

When our country entered World War II, Joe’s mother gave permission for him to join the Navy at the young and impressionable age of 17, as did all the young men at the time who were able to enlist.

He served in the European theater on the Merchant Marine and experienced life-and-death situations during the bombing of London and Liverpool in World War II and at numerous ports in Italy and Africa. For his part in the Normandy Beach Invasion as a signalman on an LS 124, he was awarded a Purple Heart.

Joe’s experiences and the extreme loss of life he witnessed there led to a life-long interest in any and everything WWII related, as well as the political reasons our country had to enter into that devastating war.

Upon returning to New York after peace was declared, he married Elizabeth Whelan, who he had known from childhood and lived on the next block over.

Elizabeth “Bess” had become an RN and served during the war as a lieutenant in the Army, caring for the war-wounded in the Pacific theater and at Army bases in the States. Flip and Bess made a home in West Islip, on Long Island, N.Y.

Joe was employed in the U.S. Post Office, and Bess continued to work part-time as they raised their three children: Barbara Tyler, Geraldine Hazlett and Joseph Patrick Piliero.

Due to the severity of Joseph Patrick’s disabilities — and upon the advice of his doctors, who did not think he would survive long in the East Coast climate — the family moved to California, always searching for a proper educational environment for their deaf son.

In those days, schools for the deaf in California did not have to accept students with additional disabilities such as cerebral palsy, and Joseph Patrick’s education was suffering. At great expense and personal sacrifice, they moved many times.

When California was a disappointment, they tried Arizona, where it was difficult to support the family, and then to Utah, where Patrick was able to graduate from the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind.

They then returned to California, and Joe Sr. was proud of working for an Army colonel as a driver until his retirement and ultimate move to Santa Maria/Orcutt, where he lived for over 25 years.

Joe Sr.’s lifelong involvement in politics and the community led to many positions. He was a member of, and at one time president of, the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, and was involvemed with the OASIS Senior Center and Disabled American Veterans.

He took his son on outings nearly every day to keep him stimulated and interested in life. Joe Sr. served his son to the very best of his ability until his last days of life. His son will continued to be cared for by his sister, Barbara.

Joe and Elizabeth’s lives, and their sacrifice for their son and country, will be honored by a military ceremony at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont, Calif., where they will lie together, near their grandchildren, Jessica and Gavin Tyler, who preceded them to heaven.