Joseph Audelo Newest Board Member at Maritime Museum

By Greg Gorga for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | January 15, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Joseph Audelo has been named a board member at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. He has served on the Maritime Museum's Planned Giving Committee.

Audelo is first vice president, commercial relationship manager for Heritage Oaks Bank, based in the bank's State Street office. He has 35 years of commercial lending experience and nearly 25 years of agribusiness lending experience.

Audelo has held banking positions including principal business relationship manager at Wells Fargo, senior branch loan officer at Bank of the Sierra, business financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, and priority banking manager at Union Bank. A lifelong Californian, Audelo earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fresno.

He is an active member of the community, serving as a former board member and president of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation; a former board member and treasurer of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club; former board member and board president of the Bakersfield Museum of Art; and a school consultant and Hall of Fame member of California Virtual Enterprise.

